Bombomgonemissing — Kolkata Professor Puts Out Posters, Online Campaigns for His Missing Cat

Consumed by the pain of losing his cat, a college professor has put up hundreds of posters across south Kolkata streets and started social media campaigns in the hope of getting his pet back.Kallol Roy, a professor of English language in a Kolkata college, has not been able to find his 10-year-old cat 'Bombom' since June 2.He has taken up unique ways to find the feline like putting up pictorial posters across Ballygunge area, describing the pet as a "10-year-old pampered child" who has gone missing.The professor has distributed fliers with the newspapers in the neighbourhood urging people to immediately inform him if they locate Bombom and also offered prize money."Our lives revolve around Bombom. My mother has fallen sick since he has gone missing. I have also been upset and have lost interest in work," said Roy, a Ballygunge Phari resident.Roy said his cat can be identified by its spotted face and dark eyes. He said he is banking on the locals' initiative to locate the animal as the social media campaign #Bombomgonemissing has been poured with comments and responses by the netizens."I will lodge a police complaint if required," he said.