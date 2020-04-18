Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
2-min read

Bond With the Best: How Dining, Gift Vouchers Are Helping Restaurants, Shops Survive Corona Shocks

Several online affordances seeking to sustain small businesses have started to offer dining bonds and gift vouchers which can be redeemed at a premium as and when markets open up.

Sumit Pande | News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bond With the Best: How Dining, Gift Vouchers Are Helping Restaurants, Shops Survive Corona Shocks
A view of an empty shopping mall after government banned public gatherings to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters)

Worried that your favourite restaurant in the neighbourhood might not survive an extended lockdown? Or your preferred hangout-cum-bookstore in downtown might have to shut shop?

While the growing footprint of Covid-19 global pandemic exposes systemic cracks - both in public health and business models - it has also pushed communities to innovate, mobilise and recue small enterprises on the verge of collapse.

Several online affordances seeking to sustain small businesses have started to offer dining bonds and gift vouchers which can be redeemed at a premium as and when markets open up and normal economic activity resumes.

For instance, in Michigan, www.savemyfaves.org is beseeching citizens to buy gift vouchers to “flatten the Covid-19 the curve of the lost income from Covid-19” and save “your favourite shop or restaurant which might close forever”.

Proceeds from the purchase of these cards is being used to keep small businesses afloat or to buy supplies for the frontline staff combatting the virus.

An Oxfam study released last week predicts nearly half a billion people across the globe would be pushed into poverty by the Covid-19 pandemic. Small and medium enterprises employing a large chunk of the workforce would be worst hit.

“Where do we get most of the innovations in the economy? We get it from the newest firms. What we don’t want is to kill the innovation that kills the economy. They will be depending on citizen behaviour, community organizing. Several websites have popped up in different states,” Lisa Cook, Professor of Economics and International Relations at Michigan State University, said in an interaction organized by John Hopkin’s University earlier this week.

Another website finding traction to help sinking hospitality industry is www.diningbonds.com. It claims to be a global initiative to connect restaurant industry with diners to “purchase "bonds" at a reduced cost today and redeem them in the future for face value.”

Online donations and funds are typically sought by those unable to foot medical bills and expenses. And as such, the call for crowd-funding to restaurants and small shops afloat is also symptomatic of cracks in business models small enterprises work on offering scarce social and job security.

“Restaurant business is a good example. Many people employed by that sector are living cheque to cheque. And suddenly if they do not have income it really exposes the vulnerability we have in this country and around the world to a shrinking middle class. The growing vulnerable population which was always vulnerable that it isn’t just poor but the working poor. Suddenly they are poor because they don’t have a job,” says Kathleen Day, lecturer at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and a specialist in financial crises.

“I think there is going to be a lot of organizing around this. Gift card purchases will help and typically people don’t cash certificates that will help businesses, this is just free cash,” says Lisa Cook.

Even if some do, the money generated may help keep the kitchen fire burning in many homes till shops manage the pull the shutters up.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres