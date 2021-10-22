'Bones Sticking Out': 3 Malnourished Dogs at IIT-M Rushed to Vet Amid Row Over Treatment

Three malnourished dogs, suffering from severe skin infections and deterioating health, were taken from the IIT-Madras campus to a private clinic for treatment on Friday. The development comes amid numerous reports outlining the dismal condition of stray dogs on the coveted educational campus. A local animal rights activist had earlier registered a complaint on the matter.

The three dogs were taken to a private clinic at RA Puram in Chennai, the News Minute reported. According to the pictures shared in the report, the canines were in a bad condition, with bones sticking out, and were barely able to stand up on their feet.

The veterinarians at the clinic who examined all three dogs found that they had sunken eyes and were anaemic. The medical report suggested the dogs have been ‘off food for a very long time’ and are dehydrated.

Importantly, the veterinarians at the clinic noted that the dogs have no history of vaccination or deworming, which was cited by IIT-M management as the primary reason for capturing the stray dogs on campus in October 2020.

The veterinarians discovered that all three dogs are in poor health, stating that two of the dogs have been placed in Intensive Critical Care. Meanwhile, a Chennai-based NGO adopted the third dog infected with sarcoptic mites, which cause intense itching.

When the veterinarians at the clinic tried to feed the dogs, they refused. They claimed that the dogs only ate a little after being persuaded and hand fed, the report by the News Minute stated.

The report quoted a source as saying that in addition to these three dogs, there were nearly ten dogs in similar conditions at the confinement set up the IIT-M management for the canines.

A report by the Times of India had stated that at least 45 dogs died after being confined in some ‘enclosures’ by the IIT Madras administration. Following the deaths, animal activist Harish, from Bangalore, filed a police complaint against IIT-M registrar Jane Prasad and others.

The IIT-M registrar had denied the allegations and stated that the Madras high court was hearing a related case and issuing orders to the Animal Welfare Board of India, the animal husbandry department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation, in addition to the petitioner.

Officers at the police commissioner’s office confirmed receiving the complaint and had stated that it would now be forwarded to Kotturpuram police for further investigation. An officer at the Kotturpuram police station stated that a preliminary investigation would be conducted and a FIR would be filed.

According to the complaint, which was addressed to the city police commissioner and the deputy commissioner of police for Mylapore, animal activist Harish K B claimed that the registrar and management were responsible for illegally capturing 186 healthy stray dogs and keeping them in cages and chains on the IIT-M campus since October 4, 2020.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier inspected the ostensible ‘dog park’ set up on the IIT-M campus. During the inspection, management admitted that approximately 57 dogs had died, accounting for 30 percent of the population confined inside the dog enclosure. The IIT-M administration also informed the minister that 29 dogs were given up for adoption, 14 dogs were released on campus, and the dog enclosure currently houses 87 dogs. Since October 2020, 185 dogs have been apprehended.

Health Minister Subramanian had directed IIT-M to submit a detailed report on the 29 dogs that have been placed for adoption.

