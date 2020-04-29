Book Case Instead Of Using 'Lathi' for Lockdown Violation, Hyderbad Police Chief To Cops

A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen here while enforcing lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-strong constabulary in assisting the government in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Referring to the incidents, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Wednesday said the two incidents at Golconda and Mirchowk areas have brought bad name to the Hyderabad city police and in this regard a constable and a home guard were placed under suspension for their "unprofessional" conduct.

Facing flak over use of force against people while enforcing lockdown by the police, the Hyderabad Police chief said any action regarding violation of lockdown should be done legally and added "You can book a case. But do not use lathi for such purpose".

In separate incidents, the two men suffered bleeding injuries and one of them told media persons that one police man hit him on his head while he was on his way to buy vegetables.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Wednesday called for a report by June 2 from Hyderabad Police Commissioner after an advocate approached the Commission over the Golconda incident seeking directions for an inquiry into the matter and necessary action against the police personnel responsible for the act.

Kumar said in both the cases police have used lathi to hit civilians and added "such unprofessional conduct of two police officers spoils the image of hard work of more than 10,000 police officers in the city who are working so hard round- the-clock."

He further said it appears the SHOs and Assistant Commissioners of Police are not briefing the police officers before the (duty) shift and the Deputy Commissioners of Police must visit two Police Stations every day and brief the men.

"This is the holy month of Ramzan. People are fasting from morning to evening. You (police) all must show restraint and earn the goodwill of the community, " Kumar said, according to an official release.

"All of you are working so hard for over a month and please do not allow few constables to spoil your hard work," Kumar said.

Hyderabad city police remain committed to safety, security and dignity of the common man, Kumar added.

