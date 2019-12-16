Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Book Habitual Offenders of Bovine and Drug Smuggling under PSA, Says J&K DGP

The process of registering and chargesheeting such cases should be put on fast track and the culprits booked under the PSA, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh added.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday asked his officers to take stern action against habitual drug peddlers and bovine smugglers under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

An official release issued by the police stated that Singh, while complimenting police personnel for maintaining peace and order, said that besides fighting terrorism, the police has to ensure that other crimes remain under check.

He said the cases of social crime, bovine smuggling, drug peddling etc must be registered and investigated professionally, and added that transparent investigation be assured so that the criminals get convicted.

He directed district SSPs to make strong cases against habitual offenders in drug peddling and bovine smuggling.

The process of registering and chargesheeting such cases should be put on fast track and the culprits booked under the PSA, the DGP added.

He was chairing a meeting to assess the crime and security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh and the other senior officers observed two- minute silence to mourn the death of CRPF Deputy Inspector General Shalinder Kumar Singh and his driver, who died in a road accident on Sunday

evening near Khooni Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

