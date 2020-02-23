Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Book on BJP's History to Become Part of Curriculum in Indonesia's Islamic University

The book, titled 'Bhartiya Janata Party Past, Present & Future, Story of World's Largest Political Party', will become a part of the syllabus for undergraduate students of south Asian studies in the Department of International Relations.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Book on BJP's History to Become Part of Curriculum in Indonesia's Islamic University
Representative Image.

New Delhi: A book on the history of the BJP will become part of a course in the Islamic University of Indonesia as the party's two consecutive victories in India's general elections has evoked interest among academicians about it, a faculty member said.

The book, titled 'Bhartiya Janata Party Past, Present & Future, Story of World's Largest Political Party', and written by Shantanu Gupta will become part of the syllabus for undergraduate students of south Asian studies in the Department of International Relations.

Hadza Min Fadhli, a faculty member in the Department of International Relations in the university, said that there is a rising interest in the BJP among academicians in Indonesia as the party has won two general elections in India.

He said the book will be part of the syllabus for south Asian studies for undergraduate courses in the department of international relations.

Hadza said he got to know about the book on his recent visit to India as part of the Kautilya Fellowship programme organised by the India Foundation.

"We in Indonesia also intend to further strengthen our relations with India and therefore it is important understand its ruling party BJP. We expect the BJP will also intend to do the same," Hadza said.

When asked about the book being selected to be part of a course in an Indonesian university, Gupta said global recognition of his work is immensely satisfying for any author.

This book chronicles the history of the BJP which, Gupta said, described the saffron party as the latest political manifestation of the years of nationalist movements that India has seen.

Gupta has authored five other books, including the biography of Yogi Adityanath and a book on football in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram