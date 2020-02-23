Book on BJP's History to Become Part of Curriculum in Indonesia's Islamic University
The book, titled 'Bhartiya Janata Party Past, Present & Future, Story of World's Largest Political Party', will become a part of the syllabus for undergraduate students of south Asian studies in the Department of International Relations.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A book on the history of the BJP will become part of a course in the Islamic University of Indonesia as the party's two consecutive victories in India's general elections has evoked interest among academicians about it, a faculty member said.
The book, titled 'Bhartiya Janata Party Past, Present & Future, Story of World's Largest Political Party', and written by Shantanu Gupta will become part of the syllabus for undergraduate students of south Asian studies in the Department of International Relations.
Hadza Min Fadhli, a faculty member in the Department of International Relations in the university, said that there is a rising interest in the BJP among academicians in Indonesia as the party has won two general elections in India.
He said the book will be part of the syllabus for south Asian studies for undergraduate courses in the department of international relations.
Hadza said he got to know about the book on his recent visit to India as part of the Kautilya Fellowship programme organised by the India Foundation.
"We in Indonesia also intend to further strengthen our relations with India and therefore it is important understand its ruling party BJP. We expect the BJP will also intend to do the same," Hadza said.
When asked about the book being selected to be part of a course in an Indonesian university, Gupta said global recognition of his work is immensely satisfying for any author.
This book chronicles the history of the BJP which, Gupta said, described the saffron party as the latest political manifestation of the years of nationalist movements that India has seen.
Gupta has authored five other books, including the biography of Yogi Adityanath and a book on football in India.
