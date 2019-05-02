English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Book on PM Modi Not a Biopic: Himachal Varsity VC Sparks Row
The 128-page book in Hindi named 'Bharat Bodh ka Sangharsh: 2019 ka Mahasamar', available at a book fair in Dharamsala, reportedly describes Modi's achievements and allegedly has many comments against the Congress.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Shimla: Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri has been caught in a row over his book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 128-page book in Hindi named "Bharat Bodh ka Sangharsh: 2019 ka Mahasamar", available at a book fair in Dharamsala, reportedly describes Modi's achievements and allegedly has many comments against the Congress.
Taking a suo motu cognizance, the District Electoral Officer of Kangra had issued a notice to the Vice-Chancellor asking him to explain the timing of the book's release when the model code of conduct was in force.
In his reply to the notice on Thursday, Agnihotri said, "The book is not biopic of any political personality or individual."
Stating that the book is not completely political in nature, Agnihotri said, "It just narrates and describes the political scenario and makes an in-depth analysis of problems or political happenings confronting India. It's also an anthology of write-ups of the last 15 years," he said.
The Vice-Chancellor clarified the cover page of the book, designed by the publisher, "is his prerogative".
The book, published by the Prabhat Prakashan, was launched at the National Book Fair organised by the National Book Trust on April 29.
Agnihotri's reply has been forwarded to the Election Commission, a spokesperson for the state Chief Electoral Officer told IANS on Thursday.
The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is situated in Kangra district.
The 128-page book in Hindi named "Bharat Bodh ka Sangharsh: 2019 ka Mahasamar", available at a book fair in Dharamsala, reportedly describes Modi's achievements and allegedly has many comments against the Congress.
Taking a suo motu cognizance, the District Electoral Officer of Kangra had issued a notice to the Vice-Chancellor asking him to explain the timing of the book's release when the model code of conduct was in force.
In his reply to the notice on Thursday, Agnihotri said, "The book is not biopic of any political personality or individual."
Stating that the book is not completely political in nature, Agnihotri said, "It just narrates and describes the political scenario and makes an in-depth analysis of problems or political happenings confronting India. It's also an anthology of write-ups of the last 15 years," he said.
The Vice-Chancellor clarified the cover page of the book, designed by the publisher, "is his prerogative".
The book, published by the Prabhat Prakashan, was launched at the National Book Fair organised by the National Book Trust on April 29.
Agnihotri's reply has been forwarded to the Election Commission, a spokesperson for the state Chief Electoral Officer told IANS on Thursday.
The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is situated in Kangra district.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Price in India May be Rs 39,500, Suggests techARC
- Apple iPhone Shipment Numbers’ Disparity Tells a Far More Alarming Story
- 'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
- Kajol Shares a Throwback Pic from Sets of Ishq, Has this Question for Her '90s Co-stars
- SAP Software Vulnerability May Leave 50,000 Businesses Under Critical Threat: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results