1-min read

Book on PM Modi Not a Biopic: Himachal Varsity VC Sparks Row

The 128-page book in Hindi named 'Bharat Bodh ka Sangharsh: 2019 ka Mahasamar', available at a book fair in Dharamsala, reportedly describes Modi's achievements and allegedly has many comments against the Congress.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Shimla: Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri has been caught in a row over his book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 128-page book in Hindi named "Bharat Bodh ka Sangharsh: 2019 ka Mahasamar", available at a book fair in Dharamsala, reportedly describes Modi's achievements and allegedly has many comments against the Congress.

Taking a suo motu cognizance, the District Electoral Officer of Kangra had issued a notice to the Vice-Chancellor asking him to explain the timing of the book's release when the model code of conduct was in force.

In his reply to the notice on Thursday, Agnihotri said, "The book is not biopic of any political personality or individual."

Stating that the book is not completely political in nature, Agnihotri said, "It just narrates and describes the political scenario and makes an in-depth analysis of problems or political happenings confronting India. It's also an anthology of write-ups of the last 15 years," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor clarified the cover page of the book, designed by the publisher, "is his prerogative".

The book, published by the Prabhat Prakashan, was launched at the National Book Fair organised by the National Book Trust on April 29.

Agnihotri's reply has been forwarded to the Election Commission, a spokesperson for the state Chief Electoral Officer told IANS on Thursday.

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is situated in Kangra district.​
