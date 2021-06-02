Book Ramdev for Sedition, Says Petition Filed at Court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Yoga guru Ramdev has been dragged to court by a resident of this north Bihar town, who has prayed that the yoga guru be booked for sedition in the wake of his alleged disparaging remarks against modern medicine and its practitioners. The petition was filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Gyan Prakash through his counsel Sudhir Kumar Ojha, himself a serial litigant who remains in the news for petitions against top politicians, Bollywood stars and foreign heads of state.

The petition filed before the court of Acting CJM Shailendra Rai here has dubbed Ramdev's utterances as "fraudulent", and sought invoking of IPC sections pertaining to sedition and cheating besides the Disaster Management Act. The matter will be taken up for hearing on June 7.

Ramdev, the founder of the Patanjali Group, is in the eye of the storm over uncharitable comments against the allopathic system of medicine, including coronavirus vaccines. The Indian Medical Association has been up in arms against the yoga guru for denigrating the tireless services rendered by doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic to which many medical practitioners have also succumbed.

His known proximity with the BJP notwithstanding, Ramdev's comments have been met with disapproval by many leaders of the party in power at the Centre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here