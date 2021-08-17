'Booked 2 Flights, Both Got Cancelled. Now at Hotel Near Kabul Airport': Indian Man's SOS to Govt

An Indian man stuck in Afghanistan put up on social media last day where he is seen seeking help from the Centre after his flight back got canceled. He also explains how he spent the night in fear cooped-up in a hotel in Kabul.

Guru Naik, in a video message also appealed to the government to repatriate those stranded in the country. “I am an Indian citizen and badly stuck in Afghanistan. I have been working with an NGO in Kabul for the last six years. We were not aware that the security situation would deteriorate at this speed. We are all in close touch with the Indian embassy," Naik said while sharing his experience.

“As per the alert issued by the Indian embassy, I had booked flights in Kam Air and as well as Air India for today. However, both flights were suspended due to the closure of the airspace," he added.

Naik said he and several others like him are totally clueless on how to get out of the country as no flights are operating currently. “We are totally clueless about how to get out of this situation. Yesterday night, I took shelter at a hotel near the Kabul hotel so that we don’t face any threat in the morning while getting on the flight," he said.

He further added that multiple gunshots are being fired at the airport and several helicopters are doing sorties as thousands of people rushed to the Kabul airport. “As commercial flights are not operating we are facing a very dire situation," Naik said.

“Other countries are evacuating their citizens who were staying at the same hotel. I appeal to the Government of India to repatriate its citizens stranded in Afghanistan amid Taliban take over," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here