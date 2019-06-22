Booked for Murder, Threatened to Rape: Man, Who Punched Gurgaon Toll Worker, Has a History of Crime
Manjeet, who has a criminal background with three cases lodged against him in different police stations of Gurgaon, also threatened to abduct and rape the woman.
A female worker was assaulted at the Kherki Daula Toll plaza. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: An SUV driver allegedly assaulted a woman employee at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway Friday Morning, police said. The incident took place at 8.50 am, when the driver of a black Scorpio, identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Shikohpur village, refused to pay toll tax.
"When she asked Manjeet to pay Rs 60 in toll tax, he punched her and said he was a local don and never paid toll tax here," Subhash Bokan, a PRO of the Gurgaon police said.
Manjeet, who has a criminal background with three cases, including a murder case, lodged against him in different police stations of Gurgaon, also threatened to abduct and rape the woman, a report by The Hindu said.
Since the matter was sensitive, a dedicated team immediately scanned the CCTV footage of the toll plaza and managed to locate the accused, he said. "We arrested the accused in the evening. Manjeet confessed to the crime. He had taken the SUV from his friend Monu, a resident of Kakrola village, and was returning to his village from Gurgaon. The accused runs a gym in his village," Bokan said.
(With PTI inputs)
Live TV
