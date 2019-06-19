Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Booked For Rape, CPM Kerala Chief’s Son Binoy Kodiyeri Asked to Appear Before Maharashtra Police in 3 Days

In her FIR, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman, who hails from Bihar, has alleged that Binoy sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage and they have an eight year old child.

IANS

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Booked For Rape, CPM Kerala Chief’s Son Binoy Kodiyeri Asked to Appear Before Maharashtra Police in 3 Days
File photo of Binoy Kodiyeri.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: The Maharashtra Police has asked Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to appear before it in three days, after a rape case was filed against him last week.

In her FIR, a 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman, who hails from Bihar, has alleged that Binoy sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage and they have an eight year old child. She registered a complaint at Andheri's Oshiwara police station on June 13, after she came to know that he was already married.

According to her complaint, she entered into a relationship with Binoy while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and now has an eight-year-old child with him. She alleged that till 2015, Binoy even used to send her money every month.

The victim has handed over some crucial documents, including pictures, to the police.

According to the victim, she filed the FIR two months after she wrote about the matter to the CPI-M national leadership but failed to get a response from them.

The CPI-M leaders now maintain that the case has nothing to do with the party. "A case against an individual needs to be defended by him," party's Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat said in New Delhi. State Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty repeated the statement on Wednesday.

State BJP spokesperson B.Gopalakrishnan questioned the silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and veteran legislator V.S.Achuthanandan on the case. "Binoy should present himself for a DNA test and the CPI-M state secretary Balakrishnan should step down in the wake of this serious charge against his son," said Gopalakrishnan.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala wasn't as scathing. "Let the police probe the case but something is happening in the CPI-M, which does not augur well for them," said Chennithala.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram