Booked For TMC Lawmaker's Murder, Mukul Roy Tells Rajnath Singh About 'Threat to His Life'

Roy has rubbished the murder accusation and argued that Biswas's death was a result of internal factions within the party and said that he was ready to face any "impartial" investigation.

Anirban Ghoshal | News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Booked For TMC Lawmaker’s Murder, Mukul Roy Tells Rajnath Singh About 'Threat to His Life'
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy.
BJP leader Mukul Roy met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to inform him about a "potential threat to his life" on Tuesday, said sources.

Roy was among the four people booked on Sunday in connection with the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Satyajit Biswas in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.

Roy has rubbished the allegation and argued that Biswas's death was a result of internal factions within the party and said that he was ready to face any "impartial" investigation.

The BJP leader met Rajnath Singh on Monday and alleged that there was a threat to his life.

“I met union home minister Rajnath Singh to inform him about the situation in West Bengal. Our workers are afraid for their lives, even I feel that there is a threat to me,” Roy told News18.

“There is a conspiracy to drag the name of the BJP wherever and whenever possible. Whether it is a case of killing or something else. Somewhere state BJP president Dilip Ghosh is accused while elsewhere I am accused. This is the state of Bengal now," Roy said.

Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja celebration. The assailants pumped bullets into Biswas after he disembarked from the stage where a cultural programme was taking place. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".

The arrested have been identified as Kartik Mondal and Sujit Mondal. Kartik works for a hosiery factory and Sujit is an active BJP worker in Nadia district. Another local youth, Abhijit, is absconding.

Roy is also among those that the CBI had questioned in the Saradha chit fund case and on Monday, the agency continued their questioning of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for a third consecutive day.

After the murder FIR was filled, Roy had hinted that he was "facing threats to his life" and said that he had sent a notice to the TMC through his lawyer.

He had added, “The murder of Biswas, a young MLA, is a very sad incident. I condemn it. I and BJP do not believe in the politics of killings. I demand an impartial probe which will prove who actually killed Satyajit. It will be found that those who are pointing fingers on others are involved in the murder.”

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma


