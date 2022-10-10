Bookers’ Prize: Kashmir Youth Sets up Library to Revive Love of Reading, Help Children Study

To revive the culture of reading books and encourage students to learn, a youth from Budgam district of central Kashmir has opened a library.

Irfan Ali said he took the step as he would face a lot of disturbance at home while studying. “I am a student and I face many difficulties while studies, especially the lack of environment to study and books. So I opened this library for others like me,” Irfan said.

News18 spoke to some students who visit the facility. Naila Bilal said, “When we are in coaching centres, we get a teacher to show us the way. But when we are on our own, we need peace and quiet to focus.”

She added: “Reading books makes us more aware and this library helps while doing self-study.”

Another student Ameer Ali said, “I used to study outside Kashmir where there were libraries everywhere.”

Some students also said earlier they only had a library in far-off Srinagar, which took time and cost money. Irfan’s library has space for more than a hundred students. “The library provides me employment, while helping other needy students,” he said, adding, “Nowadays, we find youngsters getting addicted to drugs. Instead, they should focus on studies.”

