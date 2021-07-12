Booking more than 6 Indian Railways Tickets? Here's Step-by-step Guide to Link Aadhaar with IRCTC Account

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has mandated its users to link their Aadhaar details with their IRCTC account to be able to book more than six tickets in a month. For users who do not verify their Aadhaar details with their IRCTC account, only a maximum of six tickets can be booked in a month. Moreover, after six tickets in a month, subsequent tickets should also have at least one passenger verified with Aadhaar. Aadhaar-verified users can book up to 12 tickets in a month.

Here is how to link your Aadhaar with your IRCTC account in a few simple steps:

Step 1: Open IRCTC in a browser (not in the mobile app) and log in

Step 2: Once logged in, hover or click on the “My Account” option in the top right

Step 3: A drop-down will open, click on the “Link Your Aadhar” option, it should be third from the top

Step 4: Now, an Aadhaar KYC page will open. Fill in your name and Aadhaar number. You can also use your Aadhaar virtual ID at the place of the Aadhaar number

Step 5: Read the terms below and select the checkbox. Now, click on the “Send OTP” option

Step 6: You will soon receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Fill in the OTP at the indicated field and click “Verify OTP"

Step 7: KYC response will now be fetched from the Aadhaar database. Verify your details, select the checkbox to confirm it and click the “Update” button to complete the process

If successful, you will get a pop-up message saying that the verification was successful.

If you have listed probable passengers in your master list, you should verify them as well. This move by IRCTC is aimed to eliminate touting. In a press briefing on June 25, the Director-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Arun Kumar had made the announcement for the linking of IRCTC accounts with Aadhaar and other identity cards. According to Kumar, the RPF has arrested 14,257 touts by May 2021.

