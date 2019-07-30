Books Stolen from 250-year-old Madrasa Found During Raids at Azam Khan's University in Rampur
The team was probing a case, registered last month, on the theft of thousands of books from the ancient Madrasa Aliya in Rampur which is about 250 years old.
File photo of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday raided SP leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur and recovered books which were allegedly stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa, officials said.
"A team from the Rampur district administration and the police raided the university and recovered around 400 to 500 books of a madrasa with it's stamp. The exact number of stolen books are yet not clear. The probe is on in the matter," said IG, law and order, Praveen Kumar here.
The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.
Mohammad Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader and the MP from the city, is the founder and chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
