Books Washed Away in Floods, Written Notes to Reach Kerala Students Before Onam Vacation Ends
Kozhikode based NGO, Incubation, will embark on a journey across Kerala to distribute notebooks along with written notes to students who lost their school belongings during the floods.
Under the 'Together we can' drive launched by the NGO Incubus, notebooks along with written notes, are being distributed to students in flood affected areas of Kerala
Kozhikode: As Kerala limps back to normalcy after the devastating deluge, rebuilding the state is one of the biggest challenges for the government. In such testing times, several helping hands have come forward to assist residents in beginning afresh.
Among them is a Kozhikode based NGO, Incubation, which will embark on a journey across Kerala from Monday to distribute notebooks along with written notes to students who lost their school belongings during the floods.
“We have launched a new drive, ‘Together We Can’, aiming to reach out to the thousands of children affected by the floods. The campaign is being carried out with the support of students, housewives, and commoners from and outside Kerala,” says Sayid Hashir, the chairman of ‘Incubation’.
“We want the notes to reach students before the schools open after Onam vacation,” says Hashir.
“We had held meeting with Educational Officer of different districts. They have been highly appreciable of this campaign and have extended all supports to our initiative. We will be distributing the notebooks across Kerala from 27th of August with the help of state education department,” says Sayid Sameer, who is also associated with the NGO, adding they have prepared over 5,000 notebooks till now.
The floods, which killed over 350 people, has left many survivors in a state of trauma as the waters have washed away important papers, documents and other assets. Recently, a 19-year-old boy from Kozhikode’s Karanthur allegedly committed suicide after he found that his class twelve certificates were destroyed due to the floods.
According to police, Kailash and his parents had moved to a relief camp after their house was inundated in water. As the rainfall eased for a while, he returned home and was shocked to find his documents in tatters, following which he hanged himself to death.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
