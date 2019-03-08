English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boon for Rabi Crop, Says Govt on Endless Winter Spell. But Farmers Fear Otherwise
With two more western disturbances, the 16th and the 17th this season, likely to bring more rainfall and chilly winds along with snowfall in the western Himalayas in the coming week, the winter harvest is likely to take a hit.
Image for representation
Loading...
Dehradun/New Delhi: While the government has claimed that the prolonged winter spell in northern India might end up resulting in better yields, farmers across northern India admitted that they were perplexed over the weather conditions, which officials said would become only more common due to climate change.
Last week, Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra had said that India’s wheat production in the 2018-19 was likely to cross 100 million tonnes – an all time high due to the prolonged winter. "Wheat crops are in a good condition. Recent rains and prolonged winter season will prove to be a boon for the growth of wheat crop," Malhotra had told reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI conference on mint farming.
But this might just be one side of the story. With two more western disturbances, the 16th and the 17th this season, likely to bring more rainfall and chilly winds along with snowfall in the western Himalayas in the coming week, an official said, “Rainfall is not good for mustard, chana (chickpea) and potato crops. These are either in the late maturity state of the early periods of harvesting stage.”
The western disturbances are storms which at their centre have cold air and start from the Mediterranean region bringing in precipitation to north and northwestern India.
An official admitted that “the unusual intensity” of the WDs was resulting in conditions “that made it increasingly difficult to predict weather patterns”. As of now, northern India is seeing a prolonged winter, while parts of southern India is seeing a heat wave.
One of the most impacted by climate change, Uttarakhand farmers admitted that there have been clear changes in weather patterns with each passing year, as there has been a turn towards snow and rain following sunny days in the third week of January.
Ashish Vyas a farmer from Tehri Garhwal told News18 that owing to rains, the chilly weather has delayed germination of crops like onions, bottle gourd and ridged gourd. “It is evidently clear, delayed germination will mean late yield and ultimately a loss for us” he rued.
Another farmer from Dehradun, Suresh Pundeer said the wheat crop could be affected due to rains in March.
“This is the time when crop need comparatively a warm weather; else we will get a small wheat berry” added Pundeer.
Meanwhile, the metrological department, which has predicted more rains in the coming days, said the weather is ‘normal’ and it won’t affect the farming in a big way.
“The average rainfall in state is 160 mm this season. Some may find the prolonged rain and snow a concern but it is not” said Vikram Singh, director, Uttarakhand metrological centre.
Others elsewhere are less sure as the mustard crop that is planted in the first half of October particular at risk from the rainfall. These, officials said, reach the pod filling stage by February, with the flowering, seed-setting already complete by the end of January.
“Rain in this period impacts yields. The hailstorms earlier didn’t have much of an impact. But rains can lead to fungal diseases like sclerotinia stem rot and alternaria blight,” said an official.
Last week, Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra had said that India’s wheat production in the 2018-19 was likely to cross 100 million tonnes – an all time high due to the prolonged winter. "Wheat crops are in a good condition. Recent rains and prolonged winter season will prove to be a boon for the growth of wheat crop," Malhotra had told reporters on the sidelines of a FICCI conference on mint farming.
But this might just be one side of the story. With two more western disturbances, the 16th and the 17th this season, likely to bring more rainfall and chilly winds along with snowfall in the western Himalayas in the coming week, an official said, “Rainfall is not good for mustard, chana (chickpea) and potato crops. These are either in the late maturity state of the early periods of harvesting stage.”
The western disturbances are storms which at their centre have cold air and start from the Mediterranean region bringing in precipitation to north and northwestern India.
An official admitted that “the unusual intensity” of the WDs was resulting in conditions “that made it increasingly difficult to predict weather patterns”. As of now, northern India is seeing a prolonged winter, while parts of southern India is seeing a heat wave.
One of the most impacted by climate change, Uttarakhand farmers admitted that there have been clear changes in weather patterns with each passing year, as there has been a turn towards snow and rain following sunny days in the third week of January.
Ashish Vyas a farmer from Tehri Garhwal told News18 that owing to rains, the chilly weather has delayed germination of crops like onions, bottle gourd and ridged gourd. “It is evidently clear, delayed germination will mean late yield and ultimately a loss for us” he rued.
Another farmer from Dehradun, Suresh Pundeer said the wheat crop could be affected due to rains in March.
“This is the time when crop need comparatively a warm weather; else we will get a small wheat berry” added Pundeer.
Meanwhile, the metrological department, which has predicted more rains in the coming days, said the weather is ‘normal’ and it won’t affect the farming in a big way.
“The average rainfall in state is 160 mm this season. Some may find the prolonged rain and snow a concern but it is not” said Vikram Singh, director, Uttarakhand metrological centre.
Others elsewhere are less sure as the mustard crop that is planted in the first half of October particular at risk from the rainfall. These, officials said, reach the pod filling stage by February, with the flowering, seed-setting already complete by the end of January.
“Rain in this period impacts yields. The hailstorms earlier didn’t have much of an impact. But rains can lead to fungal diseases like sclerotinia stem rot and alternaria blight,” said an official.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- 'I'm A Proud Mother': Swastika Mukherjee Hits Back at Trolls Over 'Saggy Boobs' Comments
- International Women's Day: Sonam Kapoor Features In Variety's Women's Impact Report 2019
- International Women's Day 2019: Idea Launches Mobile Based Safety Service 'Idea Sakhi' For Women
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results