Boost in Tourism, Investment Shows J&K Situation Returning to Normal: Shah at Conference of Top Cops

Union home minister Amit Shah during the inaugural address at a three-day conference of director generals and inspector generals of police said that due to the government’s multi-dimensional efforts, terror incidents and the number of related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir have fallen, and now the situation in the union territory is coming back to normal.

“This is the 57th Directors General of Police/Inspectors General of Police Conference. DGsP/IGsP of all States/UTs and heads of the CAPFs are attending from New Delhi. The conference is being organised in hybrid mode, approximately 600 officers of various levels are attending virtually from various States/UTs," the home ministry said in a press release.

On the first day, the conference deliberated upon topics such as security challenges along the land borders with Nepal and Myanmar, strategies to identify overstaying foreigners in India, and targeting of Maoist strongholds. Over the next two days, the top police leadership of the country would discuss emerging security challenges and opportunities along with experts, field functionaries, and members of the academia.

The home minister in his address said that there was a time when children from Jammu and Kashmir used to go to study in other parts of the country due to insurgency, but today 32,000 children from other parts of the country are studying in J&K. He also said that the amount of investment J&K saw in 70 years has already come in the last four years.

Shah while addressing top police, intelligence, and investigation agency officials said that tourism has hit all-time records in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 1 crore 80 lakh tourists visited J&K in 2022. It reflects that the people of the country have a belief that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, he said.

While talking about the Northeast, Shah emphasised that nine insurgent groups have surrendered and joined the mainstream, and border disputes between states are being resolved among themselves. “We have removed AFSPA from about 30 per cent of the area in the Northeast. Also, there has been a reduction of 42 per cent in all kinds of violence in the last three years," he said.

The home minister also spoke about Left Wing Extremism and said that In 2010 there were 96 LWE-affected districts, while now there are 46 left. “72 per cent of the security vacuum has been filled. I am sure we will make it 100 per cent by 2024," he said.

The union home minister distributed the Police Medal for meritorious service and gave away trophies to the top three police stations of the country.

