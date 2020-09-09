Boost to Self Help Groups in UP as Yogi Govt Signs MoU with UN for Take Home Ration Supply

The Uttar Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United Nation World Food Programme for manufacturing and distribution of take-home ration with the help of Self Help Groups on Tuesday.

As per the MoU, take-home ration for child nutrition will be distributed through self-help groups in UP. In the first phase, the work of distributing about 30 percent of take-home ration will be done. The Self Help Groups will provide its products to the Uttar Pradesh Child Nutrition Department.

“I am very happy that a MoU has been signed between Uttar Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission and United Nation World Food Program. I am happy that the sisters belonging to more than 3,000 self help groups will get the benefit of this. This arrangement will generate 240 days of employment and one can earn five to seven thousand rupees per month,” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

“Somewhere people are making perfumes, somewhere they are connected with the task of making LEDs. If people want, the groups will also be linked with food grains being purchased at the minimum support price. Now we will run this program in 204 development blocks of 18 districts of the state and in a year a huge capital of Rs 1200 crore will be distributed among these people,” he added.

Funds will be distributed to small scale industries after getting profit of about 160 crore rupees. These small scale industries will supply their products to the government departments of the state. Most of these products will go to the Department of Child Development and Nutrition. Along with this, one big unit will also be set up in this MoU of UP World Food Program in Fatehpur and Unnao districts.