Boost Up Research in Ayurveda, No Alternative to it in Rural India: President Kovind to Experts

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday called upon Ayurveda experts to promote research in the field, saying there is no alternative to this medical system so far in rural parts of the country. Ayurveda is the science of life, he said after inaugurating the 59th meet of the All India Ayurveda Conference, and dedicated a government Ayurveda College in Ujjain to the people.

India is a country of villages and has the traditional medicine system – Ayurveda. No alternate medical system has taken its place yet, Kovind said. He called upon experts in Ayurveda to work towards boosting research, documentation and validation in the field and make this Indian medical system popular. The people’s inclination towards Ayurveda grew during the testing times of COVID-19 pandemic when it saved many lives, he noted. Kovind lauded Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for revving up health facilities and Ayurveda in the state. Madhya Pradesh should strive to become an Ayurveda destination in the country, he said, adding that Chief Minister Chouhan has been showing keen interest in this medical system.

“If MP turns into an Ayurveda centre in the country, the credit for it will go to the public and the government, Kovind said.

