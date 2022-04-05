'Boosters Must for Travellers, Govt Discussing': What's India's Plan Amid Below 1k Cases, China's New Covid Record

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), on Monday said that he had appealed to the government to roll out booster doses for those who needed to travel and added that the government is having a discussion in this regard.

“We’ve appealed to the govt as everyone who needs to travel needs to take the booster dose. They’re having an internal discussion and should announce very soon in next few days on the booster policy,” Poonawalla said in Pune.

He also said that that the Serum Institute had enough stock for the rollout of booster doses. He added that he is hopeful of a positive response from the central government.

The statement comes as India recorded less than 1,000 daily Covid infections for the second day in a row. The daily infection fell to 795 today, taking the active caseload in the country to 12,054, according to the Union health ministry.

The total active cases stand at 0.03 percent of the total Coronavirus caseload, while the recovery rate stands at 98.76 percent. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,280, while the total recoveries reached 4,24,96,369.

The number of vaccine doses have crossed 184.87 crore, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. Maharashtra, which was reporting the highest caseload among states, recorded 52 fresh cases on Monday and no new death were reported due to the infection.

Highest Ever Case in China

China has reported a total of 16,412 new Covid-19 cases, the highest ever since the pandemic began in 2020. More than 27 Chinese provinces and regions have been reporting fresh Coronavirus cases, mostly the highly transmissible Omicron variant, forcing the authorities to impose restrictions and local lockdowns.

The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai has extended restrictions on transportation on Tuesday after a day of intensive city-wide testing saw new Covid-19 cases surge to more than 13,000, with no end to the lockdown yet in sight.

Shanghai had imposed a two-stage lockdown last week as authorities struggled to contain what had become the city’s biggest ever Covid outbreak. The lockdown was originally set to end on Tuesday in the city’s western districts, but has now been extended until further notice.

