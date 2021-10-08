'Boosters Unjust When Many Haven't Got 1st Dose': BMC Reacts as Health Workers 'Secretly' Take 3rd Shot

Days after 31 MBBS students tested positive from the KEM hospital, the discussion over booster shots for healthcare workers has re-surfaced again. The Mumbai civic body commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has said it would be unethical and unjust to give healthcare workers a third dose or a booster shot when several people haven’t got their first and second doses of Covid vaccine as of now.

Taking cognizance of the sudden spike at KEM Hospital despite the majority of students being fully vaccinated, the civic authorities had to field calls from the Centre inquiring about the mass infection, a Times of India (TOI) report stated.

BMC Commissioner told TOI that officials from the Centre wanted to know what was causing the infections and whether they were vaccinated. And of the 31 infected doctors, only one student was unvaccinated and that too because he was less than 18 years old. The commissioner added that this has nothing to do with the potency of the vaccine being administered or the fact that they didn’t receive a booster shot.

He further added that most students were asymptomatic and were hospitalised only for observation, which also shows that vaccines are effective.

On September 27, two students from second-year MBBS at GS Seth medical college attached to KEM were symptomatic and tested positive. Following a contact tracing, the Dean of KEM Hospital Dr Hemant Deshmukh said that nearly 900 students have been tested, of which 31 came positive.

