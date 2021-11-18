'Boozeter' Shot: MP Excise Officer Links Liquor Sale to Avowal of Covid Vaccination, Says Tipplers Never Lie

As the December 31 deadline for Covid-19 vaccination is inching closer, district administrations are resorting to unique ways to ensure people get jabs. Khandwa authorities have adopted a spirited approach, linking liquor sales to inoculation.

The district excise officer issued an order this week for 55 shops selling country-made liquor and 19 selling foreign liquor that alcohol should be sold only to those who have got both shots of a coronavirus vaccine.

However, the order has a slight twist as the excise department has said buyers could merely offer vaccination information verbally at the time of purchase.

Ramprakash Kirar, the district excise officer, offered a unique reply to the media on Thursday, saying with his 25 years of experience in service, he can tell everyone that those who drink never lie.

Buyers could be shamed into getting inoculated through repeated questioning by liquor shop staff, added the officer.

The state has completed full vaccination of half the eligible population and the remaining ones have to be delivered jabs by December 31. On Wednesday, the state eased all the Covid-related restrictions, allowing government and non-government works as usual.

In districts like Rewa and Ujjain, administrations in the past have resorted to “no vaccine, no pay" orders.

In several districts, authorities have asked the ground staff to complete vaccination on priority. Several collectors recently were making calls to those who have missed the second dose after receiving the first one.

In rural areas and in urban pockets as well, the health staff is reaching out to beneficiaries at homes and workplaces with vaccines.

On November 17, Madhya Pradesh administered vaccines to over 17 lakh beneficiaries in a single day in a mega campaign. On Thursday, the state offered 7.06 lakh vaccine doses and the overall tally of jabs has reached over 7.88 crore.

