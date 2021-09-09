Border Dispute: Discontent Brews Over Unauthorised Construction by West Bengal in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: While the border dispute continues between West Bengal and Odisha, unauthorised construction of Bengal has created further discontent among the people. The West Bengal Water Resources department is constructing a boundary wall at the Udyapur beach located in Odisha border even as locals protested strongly against the illegal construction. The Baleswar district administration stopped the construction at Udayapur beach under Bhogorai block of Baleswar.

As per reports, the coastguard boundary wall of West Bengal collapsed due to Cyclone Yaas in May this year. The Medinapur district administration began the boundary wall construction at Udaypur beach on Wednesday.

However, tension erupted after the Bengal government started construction of a boundary wall which intruded almost 40 feet inside Odisha’s territory. The district administration forcible tried to construct the wall, reports said. After getting information, senior officials from the local administration reached the spot and stopped the construction.

Bhagaban Behera, a villager, said, “West Bengal has been trying to encroach the land of Odisha since 30 years. Again, the state government started unauthorised construction in the disputed area. It should refrain from doing so.”

The Baleswar district administration has taken the issue seriously and as per collector’s instruction, District Magistrate Bhograi Tehsildar and other senior officers have begun an inspection of the site.

“We stopped the construction immediately after getting information about it. Baleswar Additional District Magistrate and other officers were also present at Udaypur. We have already informed the East Medinapur district. As per the report of ADM, we will do a joint of that area,” said K Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector, Baleswar.

West Bengal has been eyeing the scenic Udaypur beach since long. In 2015, Odisha protested the construction of police stations and toilets by the Bengal government in Udaypur. In 2018, too, the West Bengal Water Resources department put up a signborad at Udaypur and Odisha administration removed it. Then in 2020, Bengal government failed to encroach a cashew forest on the Sahabjipur road in Baleswar district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here