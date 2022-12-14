Border Dispute Row: Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs to Meet Shah Today; MSRTC Partially Snaps Bus Services

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and his counterpart Basavaraj Bommai will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 7.30pm today over the border dispute between the both states. Maharashtra Deputy CM will Devendra Fadnavis will also be present in the meeting.

“The Union Home Minister has called Chief Ministers of both states to discuss the border dispute, where we will make our stand clear. I will be sharing details about all the developments that have taken place after the State Reorganisation Act till now-when the case (is) before the Supreme Court," Bommai said.

Last week, the border row had intensified last week, with vehicles from either side being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district of Belagavi.

Following this, the Karnataka and Maharashtra Chief Ministers spoke to each other over phone and agreed that there should be peace and law and order should be maintained on both sides.

Here are some of the Updates in the border row:

Border Dispute: MSRTC Partially Suspends Bus Services to Karnataka: Amid the simmering border row, Maharashtra’s state-run bus operator on Wednesday said it has suspended 382 bus services to Karnataka, of the total 1,156 services operated by it daily to the neighbouring state.

The decision of partial suspension of bus services to Karnataka was taken following the instructions from the local police and the district administration, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said in a statement.

The MSRTC buses departing from various places in Maharashtra go to Karnataka via Nanded, Osmanabad, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts.

Border Dispute: Khader Flays Centre, K’taka Govt: Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly U T Khader on Friday slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state for failure to resolve the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra in Belagavi. Addressing reporters here, Khader demanded immediate intervention of the Centre to resolve the issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is not taking bold decisions on the issue as a result of which Kannadigas on the border are suffering, he said. Alleging that the chief minister is betraying the people of the state without adopting a tough stance on the issue, the Congress leader said the government should explain why they are not able to come out with a solution to the problem.

SC Must Hear Maha-K’taka Border Dispute Urgently: BJP Leader Bawankule: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekar Bawankule on Saturday said the Supreme Court should hear the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute case urgently and give a decision soon as the situation is getting tense between the two states.

He was addressing a press conference here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

The BJP leader thanked the prime minister for various development projects in Nagpur, which will be inaugurated on Sunday, and appealed to citizens to accord a grand welcome to him.

On the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, Bawankule said the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has put its submissions strongly in the Supreme Court.

