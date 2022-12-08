Border Dispute: Protests Continue in Bengaluru, Other Areas Despite 'Peace Talks' Between Karnataka, Maharashtra CMs

Despite a telephone call between Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs about maintaining a cordial relationship between the people of both states, protests in Karnataka continued on Thursday.

Amid the ragging Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, the pro-Kannada faction, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) continued their protest across Karnataka on Thursday.

In Bengaluru, Kannada activists protested at Mysore Bank. They gave a deadline of 2 days to the state government to take action against pro-Maharashtra outfits for vandalizing state buses, failing which Kannada activists said they will take the protest to the next level and continue to pelt stones at buses coming from Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra ministers must not be allowed to enter Karnataka. MES must be banned immediately; I request this on behalf of Kannadigas. They are humiliating Kannadigas by smearing black ink on Karnataka buses, they will see the results here. We will not allow any Maharashtra buses to enter Karnataka, it is our duty to teach them a lesson, we will do it”, said Sa Ra Govindu, Kannada activist.

In Gadag district, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members allegedly attacked the goods vehicle with a Maharashtra registration number. Protesters sprayed the goods vehicle with black colour and wrote ‘Kannada’ on it. A few protesters also climbed the vehicle and raised slogans against the Karnataka state government for not resolving the border issue.

Pro-Kannada organizations also protested in Davangere and Bagalkote districts. In Davangere, Kannada activists protested in front of Davangere Municipal Corporation by burning the effigy of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, in Chamarajanagar district Kannada activists smashed tomatoes at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pictures. Even as Karnataka continues to witness protests over the border issue, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday reiterated that the Mahajan Commission report is the final word and all necessary action to protect the people has been taken.

“We have all taken all necessary action to protect the people of the state and the place. We have spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary. I have spoken to Nadda and told him about Karnataka’s stand. The Maharashtra CM had called and told to maintain peace on both sides. I’ve told him to maintain peace on his side and I’ll maintain mine. I have said he must see to it that no one will incite us from that side”, said CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Even though the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue is in the Supreme Court, the protest continues to erupt in both states which are ruled by the BJP.

