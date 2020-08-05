Border dispute should not dominate China, India ties - Chinese envoy to U.S
A border dispute between India and China which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed should not dominate relations between the nucleararmed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.
“I don’t think this issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I don’t think this is the view of our Indian friends,” Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.
