Border Standoff with China in Mind, India Looking to Push Purchase of Fighter Jets from Russia

Amid the continuing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Air Force (IAF) is pushing a proposal to purchase 33 fighter jets. The proposal is set to go to the Defense Acquisition Council next week.

India is looking to buy 21 Mig-29 and 12 Sukhoi jets from Russia.

While the process was on for more than a year, it has gained speed in the face of the India-China face-off.

Violent clashes on Monday night in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, which left at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army dead, are the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.