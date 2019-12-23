Borio Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Borrio): Tala Marandi of AJSU Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

2. Borio (Borrio) (बोरियो), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Sahebganj (साहेबगंज) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Borio is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.73%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,50,449 eligible electors, of which 1,27,209 were male, 1,23,237 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Borio, there are 3288 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 1795 are male, 1493 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2839 voters in the 80+ age category and 4122 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Borio Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJSU -- -- Tala Marandi LEADING BJP -- -- Surya Narayan Hansada PPOI(D) -- -- Manoj Tudu RMP -- -- Goresti Soren JVMP -- -- Babu Ram Murmu TMC -- -- Bipin Kisku BSP -- -- Lakhan Pahadiya JMM -- -- Lobin Hembrom CPI -- -- Sonaram Madaiya JD(U) -- -- Lukas Hansda IND -- -- Tala Hansda IND -- -- Paulus Murmu

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,33,878 eligible electors, of which 1,20,069 were male, 1,13,809 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,03,182.

Borio has an elector sex ratio of 968.78.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Tala Marandi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 712 votes which was 0.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.27% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9,040 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 32.98% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 2. Borio Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.86%, while it was 56.09% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 2. Borio constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 252.

Extent: 2. Borio constituency comprises of the following areas of Sahebganj district of Jharkhand: Borio and Talihari police stations in Rajmahal sub-division; and Boarijor police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Rajabhita, Kero, Kairasol, Bara Telo and Barapipra) in Godda sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Borio is: 25.0912 87.6184.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Borio results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.