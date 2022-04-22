Boris Johnson in India LIVE Updates: At Rashtrapati Bhavan, UK PM Thanks PM Modi for 'Joyful Reception'; Next Stop Raj Ghat

Boris Johnson in India LIVE Updates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Johnson reached Delhi late on Thursday night, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport. The British prime minister was in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where he was given a grand welcome. He also welcomed “more than 11,000 new jobs created through huge new UK-India trade and investment deals as he begins two-day visit,” a statement by the UK High Commission said on the day.

Here are the live updates from Day 2 of Johnson’s visit:

Johnson began the day by attending a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan and will later attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

The UK Prime Minister will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. On the same afternoon, the two sides will issue a press statement at around 1pm at Hyderabad House.

During Boris Johnson’s visit, UK and Indian businesses are going to confirm more than 1 billion pounds in new investments and export deals today in areas from software engineering to health, creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, the British High Commission said in the statement.

The investment agenda includes a new Switch Mobility electric bus R&D centre in the UK and the opening of their Asia Pacific Headquarters in Chennai, generating over 1,000 jobs in the UK in India, besides investment from leading Indian manufacturer Bharat Forge and electric truck maker Tevva Motors to expand to a new site in the south-east and create 500 new jobs and Indian software company Mastek investing 79 million pounds to create 1600 jobs over the next three years all over the UK, added the British High Commission in the statement.

Last year, Prime Minister Johnson and PM Modi agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, announcing more than 530 million pounds in investment into the UK and committing to a deeper bilateral relationship across trade, health, climate, defence and security, and connecting our people.

India was also identified as a priority relationship for the UK in the 2021 Integrated Review and was invited by the UK as a guest to last year’s G7 in Carbis Bay.

