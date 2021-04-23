Boris Johnson Offers Ventilators to India Amid Worsening Covid-19 Crisis

As health services in India struggle to cope with a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he could help the country with ventilators or therapeutics.

“We’re looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson told British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and explaining that the help could include providing ventilators or therapeutics.

The British Prime Minister recently cancelled his visit to India in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Johnson was supposed to visit the nation on Monday, April 26. However, he said that he would instead speak to PM Narendra Modi over video conference.

The trip, aimed at boosting trade and investment ties between the two countries, had originally been due to take place in January. But it was called off because of the UK lockdown then.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here