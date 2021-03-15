Borivali, Dahisar Locals Asked to Avoid Gyms, Pools, Get Househelps Tested Amid Surging Covid Cases

In the wake of a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in non-slum areas, BMC’s R-North ward, which covers parts of Borivali and Dahisar released a slew of guidelines for housing societies to follow in order to contain the virus spread.

The guidelines which comprised of Covid safety norms were also applicable to security guards and house helps. The guidelines presented by the ward’s medical health official Dr Avinash Vayadande during a webinar held on Saturday emphasized the need to avoid gatherings and visiting common areas like the gym and swimming pool.

Other guidelines to be followed included wearing a mask outside the house, sanitising the common areas and regular washing of hands.

Talking to Times of India, Dr. Avinash also stressed the need to get staffers like security guards and house helps regularly tested at the nearest BMC dispensary.

After almost a year of the onset of Covid-19, people have become lethargic in their approach towards abiding by safety protocols observed a civic official. He added that earlier societies were diligent in getting people who were entering the premises from outside getting checked with the help of a thermal gun but now the wave of caution has died down.

R-North has a growth rate of 0.31%, almost close to the city’s overall growth rate of 0.37%.

Former Shiv Sena Corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar from the ward while lauding BMC’s efforts in spreading awareness about the vaccination centres among the public, also appealed to the people to follow safety protocols to keep themselves and the people around safe.

Earlier, in a stern message to Mumbaikars flouting Covid-19 norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that it has filed an FIR against a popular Bollywood actor for flouting coronavirus guidelines on being testing positive.

“No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance with COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus,” the civic body tweeted with a copy of the FIR.