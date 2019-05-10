Born Without Hands, Student Writes CBSE Class 10 Exam Using His Feet and Scores 72%

: In an unusual feat, Bikram Bhattarai from Sikkim, who wrote his exam using his feet scored 72 per cent in the CBSE class 10 board examinations 2019. A student of Sama Government Secondary school in East Sikkim, the 16-year-old was born without hands but he carries out an incredible array of activities using his feet, which might sound impossible to others.Son of Januka and Narpati Bhattarai of Sama Lingdum village, the boy’s disability did not stop him from living the life fullest. “I am happy with the marks, which I scored in board exam. I want to become an electrical engineer”, said Bikram who has opted for the Science stream in class XI with a combination of – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at Senior Secondary school in Ranka.Expressing happiness, his father Narpati Bhattarai said he would help his son achieve his dream against all odds. “He was always a bright child who never lost confidence because of his physical challenges. People in the village taunted us for giving birth to a child without hands saying it’s a bad omen and would bring bad luck to our family, but the same people now don't stop appreciating Bikram’s skills."For his exceptional spirit and courage, Bikram was conferred the National Child Achievement Award by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare in 2010. From eating, bathing, using mobile and laptop, brushing and painting Bikram does it all using his feet.His family gave him all the support and stood by him at all times, he said. "My family is my biggest strength and support. They have encouraged, guided and stood for me always. I want to make my parents swell with proud someday,” said Bikram.