English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Born Without Hands, Student Writes CBSE Class 10 Exam Using His Feet and Scores 72%
A student of Sama Government Secondary school in East Sikkim, the 16-year-old was born without hands but he carries out an incredible array of activities using his feet, which might sound impossible to others.
Bikram Bhattarai
Loading...
Gangtok: In an unusual feat, Bikram Bhattarai from Sikkim, who wrote his exam using his feet scored 72 per cent in the CBSE class 10 board examinations 2019. A student of Sama Government Secondary school in East Sikkim, the 16-year-old was born without hands but he carries out an incredible array of activities using his feet, which might sound impossible to others.
Son of Januka and Narpati Bhattarai of Sama Lingdum village, the boy’s disability did not stop him from living the life fullest. “I am happy with the marks, which I scored in board exam. I want to become an electrical engineer”, said Bikram who has opted for the Science stream in class XI with a combination of – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at Senior Secondary school in Ranka.
Expressing happiness, his father Narpati Bhattarai said he would help his son achieve his dream against all odds. “He was always a bright child who never lost confidence because of his physical challenges. People in the village taunted us for giving birth to a child without hands saying it’s a bad omen and would bring bad luck to our family, but the same people now don't stop appreciating Bikram’s skills."
For his exceptional spirit and courage, Bikram was conferred the National Child Achievement Award by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare in 2010. From eating, bathing, using mobile and laptop, brushing and painting Bikram does it all using his feet.
His family gave him all the support and stood by him at all times, he said. "My family is my biggest strength and support. They have encouraged, guided and stood for me always. I want to make my parents swell with proud someday,” said Bikram.
Son of Januka and Narpati Bhattarai of Sama Lingdum village, the boy’s disability did not stop him from living the life fullest. “I am happy with the marks, which I scored in board exam. I want to become an electrical engineer”, said Bikram who has opted for the Science stream in class XI with a combination of – Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at Senior Secondary school in Ranka.
Expressing happiness, his father Narpati Bhattarai said he would help his son achieve his dream against all odds. “He was always a bright child who never lost confidence because of his physical challenges. People in the village taunted us for giving birth to a child without hands saying it’s a bad omen and would bring bad luck to our family, but the same people now don't stop appreciating Bikram’s skills."
For his exceptional spirit and courage, Bikram was conferred the National Child Achievement Award by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare in 2010. From eating, bathing, using mobile and laptop, brushing and painting Bikram does it all using his feet.
His family gave him all the support and stood by him at all times, he said. "My family is my biggest strength and support. They have encouraged, guided and stood for me always. I want to make my parents swell with proud someday,” said Bikram.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
- Andrew Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results