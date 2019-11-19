Take the pledge to vote

Bosnia Arrests Four People in Probe Against Businessman Lakshmi Mittal's Brother Accused of Fraud

Pramod Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has been accused of siphoning millions from Bosnia's metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL).

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
Sarajevo: Authorities in Bosnia have detained four people as part of an ongoing investigation into an Indian businessman.

Prosecutors in the central town of Tuzla said Tuesday the suspects with alleged links to Pramod Mittal are suspected of organized crime and abuse of position and authority. They say police have searched several locations looking for evidence.

Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has been accused of siphoning millions from Bosnia's metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL).

Pramod Mittal was a co-owner in the company that was one of Bosnia's biggest exporters. He was detained earlier this year and later released on a million-euro bail.

The suspects detained Tuesday are accused of providing illegal gains for Mittal despite a ban and liquidation proceedings of his company.

