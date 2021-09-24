Modi in US: Both PM and Biden Mention Mahatma Gandhi | Read What They Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US President Joe Biden at the White House for their bilateral meeting during which both the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, trade, and technology relationship between India and the US among others. This is for the first time that Biden has met Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January this year.

During their conversation, the two leaders also remembered Mahatma Gandhi as Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) is approaching.

The Prime Minister said that President Biden spoke about the values taught by Gandhi. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi during the meeting with Biden, Modi said, “Mahatma Gandhi always used to say about trusteeship of the Planet. This sentiment of trusteeship is the need of the hour globally."

“President Biden mentioned Gandhi ji’s Jayanti. Gandhi ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come," PM Modi said.

Biden said, “We will be celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday next week. We are reminded of his message of non-violence."

Gandhi Jayanti is an event celebrated in India to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is celebrated annually on 2 October, and it is one of the three national holidays of India.

