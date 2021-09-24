Modi in US: Both PM and Biden Mention Mahatma Gandhi | Read What They Said

During their conversation, the two leaders also remembered Mahatma Gandhi as Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) is approaching.
ALSO READ: 5G, Fellowship For Students, ‘Free & Fair’ Indo-Pacific: Announcements to Expect from Tonight’s Quad Summit
The Prime Minister said that President Biden spoke about the values taught by Gandhi. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi during the meeting with Biden, Modi said, “Mahatma Gandhi always used to say about trusteeship of the Planet. This sentiment of trusteeship is the need of the hour globally."
“President Biden mentioned Gandhi ji’s Jayanti. Gandhi ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come," PM Modi said.
ALSO READ: Modi in US: Biden Tells PM 4 Million Indian Americans Making America Stronger Every Day
Biden said, “We will be celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday next week. We are reminded of his message of non-violence."
Gandhi Jayanti is an event celebrated in India to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. It is celebrated annually on 2 October, and it is one of the three national holidays of India.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here