Both Covaxin and Covishield Safe, People Don't Have Option to Choose Between Them: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said both Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are equally effective and the beneficiaries do not get to chose between them. The municipal body further appealed to the people to follow the COVID-19 norms as the state witnesses alarming levels of infections. Maharashtra witnessed the highest one-day spike of 25,833 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, which began on January 16, Covishield, which has been developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, was made available.

On March 15 this year, the government approved the use of Covaxin, a vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech. Currently, both types of vaccines are being used in the country including Mumbai and both vaccines are effective, the municipal body said.

In a press release issued by BMC, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “The citizens that they do not have the option to choose a vaccine at the vaccination center and should take advantage of the vaccine available at the vaccination center without being confused about both the vaccines.”

The BMC further said all citizens need to fully and strictly follow the rules whether they have been vaccinated or are yet to be vaccinated. It appealed to all to maintain social distancing, wear masks, use disinfectant or sanitisers, and wash hands frequently.

It is also necessary to isolate people who have been infected or their close contacts as there is no sure cure for the contagious disease Covid-19, the statement read.