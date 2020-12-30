‘Both Modi and I are Pained...’: Rajnath Slams Those Using Terms like ‘Naxal’, ‘Khalistani’ for Farmers

Referring to farmers as the backbone of the nation’s economy, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is pained by farmers holding demonstrations and said that the government is striving to increase the income of the farmers.

Speaking on a range of issues including India-China standoff and religious conversion, Rajnath Singh said that there is no question of being insensitive towards farmers.

“There is no question of being insensitive towards farmers. Our farmers are holding demonstrations and I am not the only one pained but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pained as well,” Singh said.

On the allegation made by several BJP leaders against farmers being 'naxals' and 'khalistanis', Singh added, “These allegations should not be made by anyone against farmers. We express our deepest respect towards farmers. They are annadatas.”

Thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri -- for more than a month, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP. The Congress demanded legal sanctity to the demands of farmers including that on ensuring the MSP.

The Union Minister also made a strong objection to the remarks made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month concerning farmers' protest and said no leader of a country should speak about India's internal affairs.

"First of all, I would like to say about the prime minister of any country that comment should not be made about India's internal affairs. India does not require any outside interference. We will sort out issues by ourselves. It is an internal matter of India. No country in the world has the right to comment on India's internal affairs," Rajnath Singh said.

He lauded the contribution of farmers in the economy and went on to praise the Sikh community for their sacrifices in protecting the culture of India. “Whenever the country has went through an economic recession, it has been only farmers who have helped in controlling the economy. Farmers are the backbone of our nation's economy,” he said.

“Our Sikh brothers have always protected the culture of India. Their contribution will be remembered for protecting the country's self-respect. There is no question on their integrity,” he added.

Singh, speaking on the MSP said, “The govt has repeatedly said that Minimum Support Price will continue. If leaders don’t fulfill promises in a democracy then people will punish them. We're striving to increase the income of farmers.”