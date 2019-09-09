Both Ruling, Opposition Parties Disapprove of New Motor Vehicles Act in Kerala Amid Public Outcry

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting protests from irked motorists in Kerala, several ruling as well as opposition fronts have strongly opposed the impelementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act which came into effect on September 1.

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennuthala has called for not putting to practice the Centre's unilateral decision, taken without consulting the states. He further drew attention to the dilapidated state of roads, which have increased travelling woes as people are often caught in snags for hours.

Chennithala also questioned why the Kerala government was rushing to implement the law when other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had sought more time.

On the other hand, he CPI(M) state secretariat demanded that the government put the new amendment on hold, re-examine it and put it into effect only after revising the hefty rates of fines imposed on drivers. It also recognised that there was a rising public outcry against the implementing authorities like police and motor vehicle departments.

The new law, put to practice, has disrupted law and order in various parts of the state.

The state government is currently exploring options to relax norms and bring an ordinance in force. This comes after the Centre denied the state's demand for reducing the penalty imposed on violators.

