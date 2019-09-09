Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Both Ruling, Opposition Parties Disapprove of New Motor Vehicles Act in Kerala Amid Public Outcry

The state government is currently exploring options to relax norms and bring an ordinance in force.The Centre had earlier denied the state's demand for reducing the penalty imposed on violators.

News18

Updated:September 9, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Both Ruling, Opposition Parties Disapprove of New Motor Vehicles Act in Kerala Amid Public Outcry
Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting protests from irked motorists in Kerala, several ruling as well as opposition fronts have strongly opposed the impelementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act which came into effect on September 1.

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennuthala has called for not putting to practice the Centre's unilateral decision, taken without consulting the states. He further drew attention to the dilapidated state of roads, which have increased travelling woes as people are often caught in snags for hours.

Chennithala also questioned why the Kerala government was rushing to implement the law when other states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had sought more time.

On the other hand, he CPI(M) state secretariat demanded that the government put the new amendment on hold, re-examine it and put it into effect only after revising the hefty rates of fines imposed on drivers. It also recognised that there was a rising public outcry against the implementing authorities like police and motor vehicle departments.

The new law, put to practice, has disrupted law and order in various parts of the state.

The state government is currently exploring options to relax norms and bring an ordinance in force. This comes after the Centre denied the state's demand for reducing the penalty imposed on violators.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram