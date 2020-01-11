Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bouncer Sodomises Teenager in Gurgaon, Flees from Home

The young boy was chased by the accused, Amit Kumar, who then dragged him into the lift and took him to his flat where he sodomised him, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 10:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bouncer Sodomises Teenager in Gurgaon, Flees from Home
Representative image.

Gurgaon: A student of class 8 was allegedly sodomised by a man in his flat in sector 56 here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the victim was returning from his evening walk, they said.

The young boy was chased by the accused, Amit Kumar, who then dragged him into the lift and took him to his flat where he sodomised him, SHO Sector 56 Police station Sumit Kumar said.

The victim later escaped and informed his parents about the incident, the officer said, adding that the accused fled from the society in the meantime.

"A case has been registered against Amit Kumar, who works as a bouncer, and a hunt is on to nab him," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram