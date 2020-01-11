Bouncer Sodomises Teenager in Gurgaon, Flees from Home

Gurgaon: A student of class 8 was allegedly sodomised by a man in his flat in sector 56 here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the victim was returning from his evening walk, they said.

The young boy was chased by the accused, Amit Kumar, who then dragged him into the lift and took him to his flat where he sodomised him, SHO Sector 56 Police station Sumit Kumar said.

The victim later escaped and informed his parents about the incident, the officer said, adding that the accused fled from the society in the meantime.

"A case has been registered against Amit Kumar, who works as a bouncer, and a hunt is on to nab him," he said.

