Boy and Girl Thrashed, Tied to Poles and Abused After MP Villagers Mistake Them for Lovers

Alirajpur: A boy and girl were mercilessly beaten up by some village musclemen in Madhya Pradesh who took them to be lovers. Although the police has lodged a case against the culprits, no arrests have been made so far.

The incident took place on June 16 when Rahul Patel had gone to drop his friend Anita to her house in Kund village. Some village musclemen assumed them to be lovers, following which the two were tied to wooden poles used for tying up cattle, beaten and hurled abuses at. The inhuman act lasted for around two hours and no one from the village came to the rescue the two victims.

When Rahul was eventually freed, he reported the matter to his village. The elders from both villages, instead of punishing the culprits, got the matter settled in lieu of Rs 90,000 and two goats. They also persuaded the victims to not lodge a police complaint.

Since no one reported the incident from either the boy or girl’s side, no police action was taken for a couple of days. However, after the video of the incident went viral on Wednesday, it prompted the police to register an FIR against unknown persons.

An officer from Ambua police station said that there could be four to five assailants. The police are recording the victims’ statements, he added.