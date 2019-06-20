Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Boy and Girl Thrashed, Tied to Polls and Abused After MP Villagers Mistake Them for Lovers

No police action could be taken for at least two days after the incident as elders from both villages got the matter settled for Rs 90,000 and two goats.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 20, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boy and Girl Thrashed, Tied to Polls and Abused After MP Villagers Mistake Them for Lovers
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Alirajpur: A boy and girl were mercilessly beaten up by some village musclemen in Madhya Pradesh who took them to be lovers. Although the police has lodged a case against the culprits, no arrests have been made so far.

The incident took place on June 16 when Rahul Patel had gone to drop his friend Anita to her house in Kund village. Some village musclemen assumed them to be lovers, following which the two were tied to wooden poles used for tying up cattle, beaten and hurled abuses at. The inhuman act lasted for around two hours and no one from the village came to the rescue the two victims.

When Rahul was eventually freed, he reported the matter to his village. The elders from both villages, instead of punishing the culprits, got the matter settled in lieu of Rs 90,000 and two goats. They also persuaded the victims to not lodge a police complaint.

Since no one reported the incident from either the boy or girl’s side, no police action was taken for a couple of days. However, after the video of the incident went viral on Wednesday, it prompted the police to register an FIR against unknown persons.

An officer from Ambua police station said that there could be four to five assailants. The police are recording the victims’ statements, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram