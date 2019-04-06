English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boy Assaulted by Mother's Partner in Kerala Dies
The boy had suffered skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body. The incident came to light after police and Child Helpline authorities received information about the child's worsening health condition from a hospital in Thodupuzha, where he was initially taken.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Kochi/Kottayam,: A seven-year-old boy who had been battling for life at a hospital near here after being brutally assaulted by his mother's partner a week ago, succumbed to his injuries Saturday, doctors said.
Doctors at the private medical college hospital at nearby Kolenchery said the boy, who was on ventilator support,stopped responding to medicines and his heartbeat stopped at 11.30 AM.
His death was confirmed at 11.35 AM, they said.
On learning of the child's death, leaders of political parties and members of the public reached the hospital to pay their last respects to the boy.
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala and candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls also visited the hospital.
After the inquest and other formalities were completed, the body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam for post-mortem and later handed over to relatives.
Meanwhile, police booked the accused Arun Anand (36), arrested soon after the killing, under Section 302 of the IPC (Punishment for murder).
He had earlier been charged under various IPC sections, including 303 (attempt to murder)and the Juvenile Justice Act.
The boy was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition eight days ago.
He was left with a cracked skull after being hit with a stick, allegedly by Anand, he tried to protect his younger brother from being beaten up.
The incident occurred in Thodupuzha area of Idukki district in the wee hours on March 28.
The man started kicking and beating the victim's four-year-old brother as a punishment for bed-wetting at 3 am.
When the seven-year-old tried to protect his younger brother, Anand allegedly hurled the child on the ground, smashed his head against a wardrobe and used a walking stick to beat him up.
The boy had suffered skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body. The incident came to light after police and Child Helpline authorities received information about the child's worsening health condition from a hospital in Thodupuzha, where he was initially taken.
The boy was later shifted to the hospital in Ernakulam for emergency surgery.
Police said besides the victim, a second standard student, his four-year-old brother also sustained injuries all over his body.
The younger sibling's statement was also recorded.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the child on Monday and said he was "very critical" and was fully on ventilator support.
The chief minister, who held discussions with the medical team at the hospital on the boy's health and the treatment given to him, had directed the hospital authorities to ensure all possible expert treatment to the boy.
The government had constituted a medical board to monitor the boy's health and had borne the expenses for his treatment.
The woman's husband passed away 10 months ago, after which the Anand had been staying with the family.
Doctors at the private medical college hospital at nearby Kolenchery said the boy, who was on ventilator support,stopped responding to medicines and his heartbeat stopped at 11.30 AM.
His death was confirmed at 11.35 AM, they said.
On learning of the child's death, leaders of political parties and members of the public reached the hospital to pay their last respects to the boy.
Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala and candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls also visited the hospital.
After the inquest and other formalities were completed, the body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam for post-mortem and later handed over to relatives.
Meanwhile, police booked the accused Arun Anand (36), arrested soon after the killing, under Section 302 of the IPC (Punishment for murder).
He had earlier been charged under various IPC sections, including 303 (attempt to murder)and the Juvenile Justice Act.
The boy was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition eight days ago.
He was left with a cracked skull after being hit with a stick, allegedly by Anand, he tried to protect his younger brother from being beaten up.
The incident occurred in Thodupuzha area of Idukki district in the wee hours on March 28.
The man started kicking and beating the victim's four-year-old brother as a punishment for bed-wetting at 3 am.
When the seven-year-old tried to protect his younger brother, Anand allegedly hurled the child on the ground, smashed his head against a wardrobe and used a walking stick to beat him up.
The boy had suffered skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body. The incident came to light after police and Child Helpline authorities received information about the child's worsening health condition from a hospital in Thodupuzha, where he was initially taken.
The boy was later shifted to the hospital in Ernakulam for emergency surgery.
Police said besides the victim, a second standard student, his four-year-old brother also sustained injuries all over his body.
The younger sibling's statement was also recorded.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the child on Monday and said he was "very critical" and was fully on ventilator support.
The chief minister, who held discussions with the medical team at the hospital on the boy's health and the treatment given to him, had directed the hospital authorities to ensure all possible expert treatment to the boy.
The government had constituted a medical board to monitor the boy's health and had borne the expenses for his treatment.
The woman's husband passed away 10 months ago, after which the Anand had been staying with the family.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Stubborn Bails Gets in the Way of Another Trademark Dhoni Dismissal
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- Hardik Pandya Drives His New Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.19 Crore - Watch Video
- Gudi Padwa 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar Wish Fans on Marathi New Year
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results