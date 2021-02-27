Boy Beaten, Stabbed for Confronting His Sister's Stalkers in Delhi's Kalkaji

A teenager was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing ”indecent remarks” on her in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near the girl’s school on Friday, when she was returning home along with her 17-year-old brother after attending classes, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said. In her statement, the victim’s sister said while she was with her brother on Friday, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim is still unfit to record his statement, he said. The victim’s sister, who is a class 12th student, told reporters that she was returning home from school around 1 pm when the incident took place.

”My house is near..walking distance of 10-15 min from the school. The boys were following me. They have been stalking me for the past two- three days. Police took me to the station and I filed the complaint,” she said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said, ”We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).” Efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of J J camp at Giri Nagar in Govindpuri area, the DCP said.

Police said the victim’s parents run an ice-cream stall and the accused are known to the victim. Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident and have sought a detailed report on the action taken by the force by March 3.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said he met the victim’s family at AIIMS and expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, particularly for children. Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, the commission has directed the police to expedite inquiry as well as conduct regular patrolling in and around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, the child rights body said in a statement. They have been asked to submit a status report in the matter on or before March 10, it said.

It further asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to depute at least two civil defense volunteers around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, it said. The District Child Protection Officer have been directed to depute a counsellor both for the girl and the boy to ensure their emotional and psychological well-being, the statement added.