Boy Dies After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees While Collecting Leaves for Ganesh Puja
Image for representation only.
Koraput, Odisha: An eight-year-old school student died and five others were injured after being attacked by a swarm of honey bees in a forest in Odisha's Rayagada district, an official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a group of students of government-run Karubai upgraded primary school were collecting mango leaves and flowers for Ganjesh puja, the official said.
While a student of Class II turned critical after the bee attack and succumbed to injuries, the five injured students are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital of Rayagada, he said.
The students, who study in the school run by states School and Mass Education department, stay in a hostel managed by the Tribal Welfare department.
Around 10 students had gone inside the nearby forest to fetch mango leaves and flowers for Ganesh Puja.
"While collecting mango leaves the students came under the attack of honey bees and ran helter-skelter to escape," sources said.
Though the students managed to reach the hostel, one of them succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night and the hostel authorities rushed the remaining five students to Rayagada hospital.
Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered a through inquiry into the incident.
"A probe has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident took place. Necessary action will be taken after getting the inquiry report," said Rayagada district Collector, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar.
While the deceased student was identified as Debdas Toika, the injured students are Srinu Mandangi (7), Bikash Mandangi (6), Nathan Mandangi (9), Rohit Toika (7) and Ashish Puala (9), sources said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
