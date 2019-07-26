English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boy Dies After Getting Trapped in Tractor Rotavator in UP's Ghazipur
The incident took place on Thursday in Tandva Tappa village in Dullahpur when Vishal Ram was sitting on the rotavator (rotary tiller) attached to a tractor in an agricultural field, they said.
Representative Image | Source: Reuters
Ghazipur: In a freak accident, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being caught under a tractor's rotavator in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday in Tandva Tappa village in Dullahpur when Vishal Ram was sitting on the rotavator (rotary tiller) attached to a tractor in an agricultural field, they said.
Suddenly, another boy started the tractor and Ram, in attempt to jump to safety, was caught under the machine with rotating blades and died, police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.
