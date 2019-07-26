Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Boy Dies After Getting Trapped in Tractor Rotavator in UP's Ghazipur

The incident took place on Thursday in Tandva Tappa village in Dullahpur when Vishal Ram was sitting on the rotavator (rotary tiller) attached to a tractor in an agricultural field, they said.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Boy Dies After Getting Trapped in Tractor Rotavator in UP's Ghazipur
Representative Image | Source: Reuters
Loading...

Ghazipur: In a freak accident, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being caught under a tractor's rotavator in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Tandva Tappa village in Dullahpur when Vishal Ram was sitting on the rotavator (rotary tiller) attached to a tractor in an agricultural field, they said.

Suddenly, another boy started the tractor and Ram, in attempt to jump to safety, was caught under the machine with rotating blades and died, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram