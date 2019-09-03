Boy Dies of Dengue in Hyderabad, Parents to Confront School over Sanitation

A few days ago, it was reported that parents in Hyderabad and Telangana are unhappy that the schools are not taking enough preventive measures for various mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria and dengue. While the parents have complained about the lack of proper sanitation and cleanliness, leading to the rise in dengue cases, a boy has succumbed to the deadly monsoon diseases in Hyderabad, caused by the vector.

As per the reports by Times of India, a student from Class 8th of a well-reputed school, affiliated to Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board has passed away due to dengue. A day after his death, his parents have decided to confront the school on Tuesday. As reported, the parents will be questioning the school management about sanitation issues in and around the school premises.

The kin have complained that sanitation is a major issue in the school, whereas the school, located Secunderabad is doing nothing significant to maintain clean and hygienic environment. In addition, the parents have also threatened to boycott term 1 examinations if the school authority fails to provide answer to the questions raised about sanitation.

Talking to the Times of India, a parent said, “Parents have decided to gather in large number and meet the principal on Tuesday. Despite many parents complaining about mosquito menace at the school, nothing much has been done except for releasing an advisory and instructing parents to ensure that children wear full sleeve shirt and pants and apply repellent cream.” The parent has two kids, studying in Class 2 and Class 5.

While the parents have claimed the number of dengue cases in the school to be as high as 50, the school management is no more than 6. In addition, the school principle has also confirmed that the class 8 boy in less than a week after being detected positive of dengue.

In addition, the school management claims that it is taking care of the sanitation. The school principal added, “Right from fumigation to providing mosquito repellent in each class, to allowing students to wear pants, we did everything possible to ensure that students are safe in school. We don’t know what more can be done when dengue is spreading like wildfire in the state. We are concerned and are proactive in taking precautions.”

