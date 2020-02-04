Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Boy Falls Off Bus in Kozhikode, Dies After Satchel Gets Entangled in Door

The bag of the eight-year-old student Farseen Ahammed (8) got entwined with the door handle and as he tried to pull it off, the door opened and the child fell off, police said. There was no attender on the bus.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 9:40 PM IST
Boy Falls Off Bus in Kozhikode, Dies After Satchel Gets Entangled in Door
Representative image.

Kozhikode: In a freak mishap, a third standard student fell off a moving school bus and died after the door of the vehicle opened as his bag got entangled in the handle, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The bag of the eight-year-old student Farseen Ahammed (8) got entwined with the door handle and as he tried to pull it off, the door opened and the child fell off, police said. There was no attender on the bus.

Farseen's mother is also a teacher of the same institution, police said. Taking a serious view of the mishap, Transport Minister A K Saseendran sought a report from deputy Transport commissioner.

The Malappuram enforcement RTO visited the place and initiated the preliminary investigation and found there were lapses on part of the driver and the bus was plying without an attender, causing the accident, a press release from the minister's office said.

Steps have been taken to cancel the permit of the vehicle and licence of the driver.

"We will request the education department to take action against the school authorities who have operated the school bus without an attender," the release said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

