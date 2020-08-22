Boy Found Hanging from Ceiling of His House in Jharkhand

A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Pindra village in Chainpurpolice station area, a police officer said.

Deceased Bablu Kumar's father has claimed that his son has been murdered, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer(SDPO) Sandeep Kumar Gupta said. An investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).