English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boy Goes for Nasal Surgery in Kerala, Doctor Performs Hernia Operation Instead
The incident came to light when Danish's parents, who are from Karuvarakundu town in the district, saw their son operated in the stomach, instead of removing his nasal polyps.
Representative image
Manjeri: A doctor in Kerala's Malappuram district performed a hernia surgery on a seven-year-old boy instead of removing a growth in his nasal passage after an apparent a mix-up of the names of two patients.
The boy, Mohammed Danish, was operated for hernia on Tuesday at a medical college in Manjeri town, 175 km north of Kochi, sources said.
The incident came to light when Danish's parents, who are from Karuvarakundu town in the district, saw their son operated in the stomach, instead of removing his nasal polyps.
Hospital sources told PTI that there was another patient, named Dhanush, who was supposed to undergo surgery for hernia, and the mistake occurred due to the similarity in their names.
State Health Minister K K Shylaja ordered a probe and suspended the doctor, A Suresh Kumar. "Patients must not suffer due to the negligence of the hospital staff," the minister said, adding that the boy would be given free treatment.
The state human rights commission has registered a case in connection with the incident.
"There is serious negligence on behalf of the staff including the doctor," rights panel member K Mohan Kumar said in his interim order. Kumar asked the medical college superintendent to submit a report with the statements of all the staff present inside the operation theatre.
The boy, Mohammed Danish, was operated for hernia on Tuesday at a medical college in Manjeri town, 175 km north of Kochi, sources said.
The incident came to light when Danish's parents, who are from Karuvarakundu town in the district, saw their son operated in the stomach, instead of removing his nasal polyps.
Hospital sources told PTI that there was another patient, named Dhanush, who was supposed to undergo surgery for hernia, and the mistake occurred due to the similarity in their names.
State Health Minister K K Shylaja ordered a probe and suspended the doctor, A Suresh Kumar. "Patients must not suffer due to the negligence of the hospital staff," the minister said, adding that the boy would be given free treatment.
The state human rights commission has registered a case in connection with the incident.
"There is serious negligence on behalf of the staff including the doctor," rights panel member K Mohan Kumar said in his interim order. Kumar asked the medical college superintendent to submit a report with the statements of all the staff present inside the operation theatre.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results