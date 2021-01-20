Man Hacks To Death Six-Year-Old Nephew Over Property in Karnataka's Belagavi

A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his uncle over an old property dispute in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The boy, Siddhartha, was found dead on Wednesday morning outside his home in Haragoppa village in Savadatti taluka.

"The two families have been living separately for years. There has been a dispute between the two cousins over family property. There had been no confrontations lately, but today morning, when the boy was playing outside his house, his uncle attacked him with a machete. His family was working in the fields at the time," said a police official from Muragodu police station where the case is registered.

The police believe that murder is the result of the property dispute, though they are investigating other angles too.

The boy is said to have died on the spot and the accused, 35-year-old Eerappa Basapap Sankannavar, is absconding.